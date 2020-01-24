Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $135,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $224,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 16.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $966,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,288 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 59.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,459.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,486.18. The company had a trading volume of 98,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,644. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,023.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

