Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.