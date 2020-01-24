Loveless Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.13. 49,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $79.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

