Loveless Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,033,000 after buying an additional 970,913 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,510,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 840,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,855,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 277,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after buying an additional 141,178 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP T. Kyle Quinn sold 29,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $2,314,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,171.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,137,551 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. OTR Global lowered PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

PCAR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,548. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

