Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after buying an additional 2,076,466 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,821,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

NEA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. 15,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

