Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arcosa by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACA. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa Inc has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

