Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.28. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.