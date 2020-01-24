Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $673,000 Investment in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,756,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 207,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,367,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after purchasing an additional 252,565 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $818,545.35. Insiders sold a total of 169,268 shares of company stock worth $4,538,343 in the last 90 days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

