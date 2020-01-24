Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has $32.00 target price on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.82.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,992. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $299,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $109,953.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,374.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,815,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,160,107 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

