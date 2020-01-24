Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 562 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1,478.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $52.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

