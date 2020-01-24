Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after buying an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after buying an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after buying an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $26,445,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.80.

BLK opened at $541.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.80 and a 52 week high of $544.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $508.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

