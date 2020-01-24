Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $75.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

