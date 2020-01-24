Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 3,571.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price target (up previously from $329.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

In related news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total value of $108,228.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $332.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

