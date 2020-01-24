Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $509,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.80 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,051,369.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.