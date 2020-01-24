Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Citigroup by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,713,000 after purchasing an additional 343,681 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,154,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Citigroup by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 199,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market cap of $174.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

C has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

