Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys Shares of 567 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.55.

PNW opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

