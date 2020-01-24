Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after purchasing an additional 161,919 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,794,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.42.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM opened at $121.14 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.85 and a 1 year high of $121.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

