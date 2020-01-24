Longbow Research Raises Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $142.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $138.00 to $142.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Longbow Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.35.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $452,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,288.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock worth $26,862,903 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

