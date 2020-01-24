Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Trading 42.9% Higher

Lomiko Metals Inc (CVE:LMR)’s share price traded up 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, 930,980 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 278,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

In other Lomiko Metals news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,005,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,177.30.

Lomiko Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec.

