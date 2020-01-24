Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price target on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Logitech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.88.

LOGI stock opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.21. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,206.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,159,518. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Logitech International by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

