LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Trading Up 13.4%

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) shares were up 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.48 and last traded at $8.66, approximately 476,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 509% from the average daily volume of 78,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Several research analysts have commented on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $198.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 15.72 and a quick ratio of 15.72.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

