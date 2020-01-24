LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 476,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,309. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a current ratio of 15.72. The firm has a market cap of $198.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.82.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

