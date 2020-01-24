Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.78. 978,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $429.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.14 and a 200 day moving average of $384.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

