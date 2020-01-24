Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $428.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $429.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

