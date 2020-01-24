Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.40

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.40 and traded as low as $68.29. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $68.74, with a volume of 240,215 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.86.

The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.43.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.6500002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

