Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 58.41 ($0.77) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.03.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

