Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 78

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Shares of LLOY traded up GBX 0.69 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 58.09 ($0.76). 136,041,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.03.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

