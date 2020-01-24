Livehire (ASX:LVH) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 690,481 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of $65.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.23.

In other Livehire news, insider Michael Rennie 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

