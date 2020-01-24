Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.06

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 1231300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,435.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.
In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.
