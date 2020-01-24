Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.06

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.06 and last traded at $75.54, with a volume of 1231300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYV shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,435.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

