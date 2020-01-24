Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.67.

LCTX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

