Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.13). Limbach had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $147.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Mcnally bought 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,629.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Bacon III bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,293.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Limbach by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Limbach by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Limbach in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

