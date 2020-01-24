Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays cut shares of Liberty Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. 295,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,515. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 289.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 196,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,475,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Global by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 111,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.