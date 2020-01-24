Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 1,000 Shares

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.50. The stock had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,187. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $303.03 million, a PE ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

BATRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Braves Group Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

