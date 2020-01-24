LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

LX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LexinFintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.34 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LexinFintech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.02. 2,580,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,293. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.06.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 52.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth $112,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

