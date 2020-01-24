Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 121.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

NYSE:LSI opened at $113.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. Life Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $145.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.77 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 54.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.