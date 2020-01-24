Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 171.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.55. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

