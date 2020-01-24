Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0606 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

