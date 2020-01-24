Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after acquiring an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 259,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after purchasing an additional 192,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

