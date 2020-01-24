Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 150,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 36,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

IWD stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

