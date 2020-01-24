Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,288 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.48. 158,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,935,683. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

