Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Commerzbank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.82 ($74.21).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €56.10 ($65.23) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24. Lanxess has a one year low of €44.02 ($51.19) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

