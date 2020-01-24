Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $753,000 Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFO. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in IHS Markit by 177.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in IHS Markit by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 853.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,566,981 shares of company stock valued at $120,801,463 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

