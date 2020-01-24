Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,598 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Generac by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,357 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Generac by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 368,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.