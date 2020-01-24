Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after buying an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after buying an additional 552,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $96.23. 1,044,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.45. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

