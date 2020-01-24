Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UGI by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UGI by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,782,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,347,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 396,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UGI by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,279,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,363,000 after buying an additional 235,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,725. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

In related news, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,668.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,692.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

