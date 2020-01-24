Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

LOW traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $120.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

