Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,187 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after buying an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after buying an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 281,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

