Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Invests $497,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. 65,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

