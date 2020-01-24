Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 301,252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.38. The stock had a trading volume of 734,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

