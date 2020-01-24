Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -423.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200 day moving average of $67.47. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.77.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,539 shares of company stock worth $9,667,068 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

